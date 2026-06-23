‘My jaw was out of alignment’: HK actress Samantha Ko recalls slap scene that landed her in hospital

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Popular Hong Kong actress Samantha Ko has opened up about her fear of filming slapping scenes after a painful on-set incident left her requiring hospital treatment.

The 39-year-old appeared as a guest on TVB talk show, Star Weekly, on June 21 with fellow actors Kenneth Ma, Kalok Chow and Joey Thye to promote their latest drama, The Airport Diary II.

During the interview, the four stars looked back on their acting journeys and shared some memorable experiences from their careers.

When the topic turned to filming slapping scenes, Ma, Chow and Thye said they would rather be on the receiving end of a slap, as the actor delivering it often faces greater pressure over the risk of accidentally injuring their co-star.

However, Ko had a very different perspective.

The TVB actress said she once shared the same mindset as her three co-stars, but her views changed after an incident where an actor used excessive force during a scene.

“After the slap, one side of my face hurt, and then I realised I couldn’t open my mouth,” she recalled. “My jaw was out of alignment.”

Ko added that she had to seek treatment at a hospital, and the incident left her so traumatised that she has since been reluctant to take on roles that require her to be hit.

Despite being pressed by the host to reveal the actor’s identity, she remained tight-lipped about the “mystery slapper”. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK