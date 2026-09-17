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‘My heart now lives outside my body’: Titoudao actress Koe Yeet welcomes first child, a girl

Malaysian actress Koe Yeet announced on Sept 16 she has given birth to her first child, a girl.

Malaysian actress Koe Yeet has joined the ranks of motherhood.

The 34-year-old posted on social media on Sept 16 that she has given birth to her first child, a girl.

“My heart now lives outside my body,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world, baby girl.”

The actress shared three photos, including one of herself carrying her daughter and another of the baby’s hand holding one of her fingers.

She was congratulated by celebrities such as Malaysian singer Crystal Ong and singer-actress Joey Leong, as well as Singaporean actress Chen Liping and actor Joel Choo.

Koe is best known in Singapore for playing the lead in the Channel 5 Hokkien street opera-themed series Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star (2020) and its second season Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage (2023).

Choo, 32, starred in both seasons, while Chen, 61, acted in the 2023 show.

Koe won the Newcomer (Actress) accolade for the 2020 role at the third edition of Asia Contents Awards, held in 2021 as part of the Busan International Film Festival.

Koe confirmed on social media on March 24 that she was pregnant after she sparked pregnancy speculation with an earlier post on March 1.

The pregnancy announcement came six months after her wedding in Kuala Lumpur in September 2025. She announced in December 2024 that she was engaged to her non-celebrity boyfriend.

Koe made her debut as a child actress and has acted in films such as Singaporean director Jack Neo’s comedy Ah Long Pte Ltd (2008) and writer-director Lee Thean-jeen’s debut feature Homecoming (2011).

She has more than 917,000 followers on Instagram and is a qualified lawyer.

She took a break from entertainment to pursue a law degree at the University of Reading in England and was called to the bar in 2018. She worked at a law firm for three months upon returning to Malaysia, before deciding that the legal profession was not for her.