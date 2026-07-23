‘My heart is leaping with joy’: Actor-host Suhaimi Yusof, 56, welcomes first grandchild

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Singaporean comedian-host Suhaimi Yusof announced the birth of his first grandchild in an Instagram post.

SINGAPORE – Veteran Singaporean actor, comedian and presenter Suhaimi Yusof is celebrating a major personal milestone: the birth of his first grandchild.

In an Instagram post dated July 22, the 56-year-old announced that his eldest child Amirul, 30, welcomed a boy on July 21.

The carousel of images includes one of Suhaimi, his wife Siti Yuhana Sulaiman, 56, and the baby, as well as a throwback photo of Suhaimi and his wife holding a newborn Amirul with the text: “That little boy is now a father to another little boy!”

The birth comes two years after Suhaimi survived a severe cerebellar stroke in April 2024.

The new grandfather expressed his joy and gratitude in the post caption written in a mix of English and Malay: “Allah has allowed the remainder of my life to see the face of my first grandchild,” adding that his heart was “leaping with joy to the point that I can’t sleep at night”.

Suhaimi also has a daughter, Nurjannah, 28, and another son Sufi, 26.

His post received congratulatory messages , including one from local rapper, musician and food & beverage (F&B) entrepreneur Sheikh Haikel, who wrote: “Allah is great. We share your happiness brother.”

Local radio personality Bernard Lim posted on his own Facebook page, congratulating his “brudder” Suhaimi and Yuhana on their “cutie grandson”.

Lim and Suhaimi are fellow stroke survivors and hosts of online radio station Power 98’s Subern Show.

Suhaimi is best known for his television roles, particularly as Sergeant Dollah in the English sitcom Police & Thief (2004 to 2010) and Jojo Joget in the satirical comedy series The Noose (2007 to 2016).

His performance on The Noose earned him the Best Comedy Performance award at the 2011 Asian Television Awards, and he is also widely recognised for hosting the National Day Parade from 2009 to 2012 .