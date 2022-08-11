Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

2. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

3. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

4. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles

5. (-) Forever 1 - Girls' Generation

6. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

7. (9) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

8. (8) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

9. (10) Break My Soul - Beyonce

10. (5) Still Wandering - Jay Chou

• For the week of Aug 10 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (6) Break My Soul - Beyonce

2. (1) About D**n Time - Lizzo

3. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

4. (3) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

5. (5) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

6. (4) First Class - Jack Harlow

7. (11) Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

8. (8) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

9. (12) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy

10. (7) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

• For the week of Aug 13

KKBOX

1. (1) Still Wandering - Jay Chou

2. (6) Graduation - Eric Chou

3. (2) Greatest Works Of Art - Jay Chou

4. (5) You Are The Firework I Missed - Jay Chou

5. (12) Warrior Of The Darkness - Eason Chan

6. (3) Red Scarf - WeiBird

7. (8) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

8. (7) Reflection - Jay Chou

9. (4) Cold Hearted - Jay Chou

10. (9) Guest - Zhang Yuan

• For the week ending Aug 4 in Singapore

