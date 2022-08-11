Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS
2. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
3. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
4. (3) As It Was - Harry Styles
5. (-) Forever 1 - Girls' Generation
6. (7) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
7. (9) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy
8. (8) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
9. (10) Break My Soul - Beyonce
10. (5) Still Wandering - Jay Chou
• For the week of Aug 10 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (6) Break My Soul - Beyonce
2. (1) About D**n Time - Lizzo
3. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
4. (3) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
5. (5) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. (4) First Class - Jack Harlow
7. (11) Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
8. (8) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. (12) Sunroof - Nicky Youre and Dazy
10. (7) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
• For the week of Aug 13
KKBOX
1. (1) Still Wandering - Jay Chou
2. (6) Graduation - Eric Chou
3. (2) Greatest Works Of Art - Jay Chou
4. (5) You Are The Firework I Missed - Jay Chou
5. (12) Warrior Of The Darkness - Eason Chan
6. (3) Red Scarf - WeiBird
7. (8) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
8. (7) Reflection - Jay Chou
9. (4) Cold Hearted - Jay Chou
10. (9) Guest - Zhang Yuan
• For the week ending Aug 4 in Singapore