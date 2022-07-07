Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji

2. (3) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS

3. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

4. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

5. (7) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

6. (5) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

7. (6) Pop! - Nayeon

8. (10) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

9. (9) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

10. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber

For the week of July 6 in Singapore

KKBOX

1. (21) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (24) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (23) Best Friend - A-Lin

4. (25) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

5. (28) Warrior Of The Darkness - Eason Chan

6. (1) Miss You 3000 - 831

7. (22) For Your Happiness - Feng Ze

8. (26) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

9. (27) Ke - Joker Xue and Jane Zhang

10. (30) Reset - Boon Hui Lu