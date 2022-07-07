Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Glimpse Of Us - Joji
2. (3) Left And Right - Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS
3. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
4. (4) I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic
5. (7) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
6. (5) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
7. (6) Pop! - Nayeon
8. (10) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
9. (9) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
10. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber
- For the week of July 6 in Singapore
KKBOX
1. (21) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (24) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (23) Best Friend - A-Lin
4. (25) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
5. (28) Warrior Of The Darkness - Eason Chan
6. (1) Miss You 3000 - 831
7. (22) For Your Happiness - Feng Ze
8. (26) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
9. (27) Ke - Joker Xue and Jane Zhang
10. (30) Reset - Boon Hui Lu
- For the week ending June 30 in Singapore