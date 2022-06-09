Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
3. (-) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
4. (3) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
5. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber
6. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (5) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
8. (7) Love Dive - Ive
9. (-) Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
10. (-) Cooped Up - Post Malone featuring Roddy Ricch
• For the week of June 8 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
3. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
4. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber
5. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (5) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
8. (9) Dandelions - Ruth B.
9. (7) Love Dive - Ive
10. (-) Red Scarf - WeiBird
• For the week of June 6 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow
3. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. (5) About D**n Time - Lizzo
5. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
6. (7) Big Energy - Latto
7. (10) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. (-) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
9. (4) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
10. (12) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
• For the week of June 11
KKBOX
1. (1) Best Friend - A-lin
2. (6) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (2) For Your Happiness - Feng Ze
4. (5) Red Scarf - WeiBird
5. (16) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
6. (17) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
7. (50) Cyndi Loves You - Cyndi Wang
8. (20) Warrior Of The Darkness - Eason Chan
9. (23) Miss You 3000 - 831
10. (27) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun
• For the week ending June 2 in Singapore