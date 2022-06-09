Music Charts

Updated
Published
4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

3. (-) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

4. (3) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

5. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (5) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

8. (7) Love Dive - Ive

9. (-) Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

10. (-) Cooped Up - Post Malone featuring Roddy Ricch

• For the week of June 8 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

3. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

4. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

5. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

6. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (5) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

8. (9) Dandelions - Ruth B.

9. (7) Love Dive - Ive

10. (-) Red Scarf - WeiBird

• For the week of June 6 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow

3. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

4. (5) About D**n Time - Lizzo

5. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

6. (7) Big Energy - Latto

7. (10) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

8. (-) Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

9. (4) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

10. (12) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

• For the week of June 11

KKBOX

1. (1) Best Friend - A-lin

2. (6) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (2) For Your Happiness - Feng Ze

4. (5) Red Scarf - WeiBird

5. (16) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

6. (17) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

7. (50) Cyndi Loves You - Cyndi Wang

8. (20) Warrior Of The Darkness - Eason Chan

9. (23) Miss You 3000 - 831

10. (27) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun

• For the week ending June 2 in Singapore

