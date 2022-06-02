Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
3. (4) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
4. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber
5. (3) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
6. (7) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Love Dive - Ive
8. (8) About Damn Time - Lizzo
9. (-) Hot - Seventeen
10. (9) Fearless - Le Sserafim
• For the week of June 1 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (4) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
3. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
4. (3) Ghost - Justin Bieber
5. (-) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
6. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (5) Love Dive - Ive
8. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (10) Dandelions - Ruth B.
10. (7) Zoom - Jessi
• For the week of May 30 in Singapore
KKBOX
1. (1) Best Friend - A-lin
2. (-) For Your Happiness - Feng Ze
3. (5) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
4. (7) Give Me A Reason To Forget - A-lin
5. (3) Red Scarf - WeiBird
6. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
7. (10) Forget Love - A-lin
8. (8) Conversation - A-lin
9. (13) Lovelorn, Not Guilty - A-lin
10. (14) Michael Go - A-lin
• For the week ending May 26 in Singapore