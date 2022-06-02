Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

3. (4) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

4. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber

5. (3) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

6. (7) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Love Dive - Ive

8. (8) About Damn Time - Lizzo

9. (-) Hot - Seventeen

10. (9) Fearless - Le Sserafim

 • For the week of June 1 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (4) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

3. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

4. (3) Ghost - Justin Bieber

5. (-) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

6. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (5) Love Dive - Ive

8. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (10) Dandelions - Ruth B.

10. (7) Zoom - Jessi

 • For the week of May 30 in Singapore

KKBOX

1. (1) Best Friend - A-lin

2. (-) For Your Happiness - Feng Ze

3. (5) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

4. (7) Give Me A Reason To Forget - A-lin

5. (3) Red Scarf - WeiBird

6. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

7. (10) Forget Love - A-lin

8. (8) Conversation - A-lin

9. (13) Lovelorn, Not Guilty - A-lin

10. (14) Michael Go - A-lin

 • For the week ending May 26 in Singapore

