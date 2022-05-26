Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
3. (-) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
4. (-) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez
5. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber
6. (3) Love Dive - Ive
7. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
8. (-) About Damn Time - Lizzo
9. (6) Fearless - Le Sserafim
10. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
• For the week of May 25 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) First Class - Jack Harlow
2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (-) N95 - Kendrick Lamar
4. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
5. (-) Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar, Blxst and Amanda Reifer
6. (-) You Proof - Morgan Wallen
7. (-) Silent Hill - Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black
8. (-) United In Grief - Kendrick Lamar
9. (9) About Damn Time - Lizzo
10. (8) Big Energy - Latto
• For the week of May 28
KKBOX
1. (8) Best Friend - A-lin
2. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (2) Red Scarf - WeiBird
4. (4) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
5. (42) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin
6. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (98) Give Me A Reason To Forget - A-lin
8. (99) Conversation - A-lin
9. (16) Steal Your Love - Jiuze CP
10. (-) Forget Love - A-lin
• For the week ending May 19 in Singapore