Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

3. (-) Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

4. (-) Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez

5. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

6. (3) Love Dive - Ive

7. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

8. (-) About Damn Time - Lizzo

9. (6) Fearless - Le Sserafim

10. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

 • For the week of May 25 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) First Class - Jack Harlow

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (-) N95 - Kendrick Lamar

4. (3) Wait For U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

5. (-) Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar, Blxst and Amanda Reifer

6. (-) You Proof - Morgan Wallen

7. (-) Silent Hill - Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black

8. (-) United In Grief - Kendrick Lamar

9. (9) About Damn Time - Lizzo

10. (8) Big Energy - Latto

 • For the week of May 28

KKBOX

1. (8) Best Friend - A-lin

2. (1) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (2) Red Scarf - WeiBird

4. (4) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

5. (42) A Kind Of Sorrow - A-lin

6. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (98) Give Me A Reason To Forget - A-lin

8. (99) Conversation - A-lin

9. (16) Steal Your Love - Jiuze CP

10. (-) Forget Love - A-lin

 • For the week ending May 19 in Singapore

