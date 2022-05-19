Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
3. (3) Love Dive - Ive
4. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber
5. (7) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. (6) Fearless - Le Sserafim
7. (10) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
8. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (8) That That - Psy featuring Suga
10. (4) Zoom - Jessi
- For the week of May 18 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
3. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber
4. (4) Love Dive - Ive
5. (7) Zoom - Jessi
6. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
8. (12) That That - Psy featuring Suga
9. (54) Fearless - Le Sserafim
10. (10) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
- For the week of May 16 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (3) First Class - Jack Harlow
2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (1) Wait For U - Future Featuring Drake & Tems
4. (-) Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
5. (-) Titi Me Pregunto - Bad Bunny
6. (-) Despues De La Playa - Bad Bunny
7. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
8. (6) Big Energy - Latto
9. (19) About Damn Time - Lizzo
10. (-) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- For the week of May 21
KKBOX
1. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
3. (3) See You Today - Victor Wong
4. (5) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
5. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
6. (7) Forgiveness - Arrow Wei featuring Kidding Chiu
7. (6) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan
8. (35) Best Friend - A-lin
9. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
10. (11) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer
- For the week ending May 12 in Singapore