Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

3. (3) Love Dive - Ive

4. (5) Ghost - Justin Bieber

5. (7) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

6. (6) Fearless - Le Sserafim

7. (10) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

8. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (8) That That - Psy featuring Suga

10. (4) Zoom - Jessi

For the week of May 18 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (3) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

3. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber

4. (4) Love Dive - Ive

5. (7) Zoom - Jessi

6. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

8. (12) That That - Psy featuring Suga

9. (54) Fearless - Le Sserafim

10. (10) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

For the week of May 16 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (3) First Class - Jack Harlow

2. (2) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (1) Wait For U - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

4. (-) Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

5. (-) Titi Me Pregunto - Bad Bunny

6. (-) Despues De La Playa - Bad Bunny

7. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

8. (6) Big Energy - Latto

9. (19) About Damn Time - Lizzo

10. (-) Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

For the week of May 21

KKBOX

1. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

3. (3) See You Today - Victor Wong

4. (5) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

5. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

6. (7) Forgiveness - Arrow Wei featuring Kidding Chiu

7. (6) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan

8. (35) Best Friend - A-lin

9. (8) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

10. (11) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer