Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
3. (3) Love Dive - Ive
4. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. (-) Zoom - Jessi
6. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber
7. (-) That That - Psy featuring Suga
8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
10. (6) Still Life - BigBang
• For the week of May 4 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (3) Ghost - Justin Bieber
3. (4) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
4. (2) Love Dive - Ive
5. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (-) Zoom - Jessi
8. (8) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
9. (10) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
10. (9) First Class - Jack Harlow
• For the week of May 2 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow
3. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
4. (4) Big Energy - Latto
5. (5) Enemy - Imagine Dragons and JID
6. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (8) Woman - Doja Cat
8. (10) Ghost - Justin Bieber
9. (9) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
10. (11) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
• For the week of May 7
KKBOX
1. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
2. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
3. (5) See You Today - Victor Wong
4. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (4) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
6. (6) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan
7. (8) Forgiveness - Arrow Wei featuring Kidding Chiu
8. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
9. (7) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer
10. (20) How Have You Been? - Eric Chou
• For the week ending April 28 in Singapore