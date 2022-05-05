Music Charts

Updated
Published
4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

3. (3) Love Dive - Ive

4. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (-) Zoom - Jessi

6. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

7. (-) That That - Psy featuring Suga

8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

10. (6) Still Life - BigBang

• For the week of May 4 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (3) Ghost - Justin Bieber

3. (4) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

4. (2) Love Dive - Ive

5. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

6. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (-) Zoom - Jessi

8. (8) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

9. (10) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

10. (9) First Class - Jack Harlow

• For the week of May 2 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) First Class - Jack Harlow

3. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

4. (4) Big Energy - Latto

5. (5) Enemy - Imagine Dragons and JID

6. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (8) Woman - Doja Cat

8. (10) Ghost - Justin Bieber

9. (9) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

10. (11) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

• For the week of May 7

KKBOX

1. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

2. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

3. (5) See You Today - Victor Wong

4. (3) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (4) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

6. (6) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan

7. (8) Forgiveness - Arrow Wei featuring Kidding Chiu

8. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

9. (7) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer

10. (20) How Have You Been? - Eric Chou

• For the week ending April 28 in Singapore

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2022, with the headline Music Charts.

