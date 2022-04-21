Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (3) Love Dive - Ive

3. (4) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

4. (2) Still Life - BigBang

5. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

6. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber

8. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. (-) Darl+ing - Seventeen

10. (10) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

• For the week of April 20 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

2. (2) Love Dive - Ive

3. (3) Still Life - BigBang

4. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber

5. (5) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

6. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (8) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

8. (7) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

9. (9) First Class - Jack Harlow

10. (-) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

• For the week of April 18 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (-) First Class - Jack Harlow

2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles

3. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

4. (3) Big Energy - Latto

5. (5) Enemy - Imagine Dragons and JID

6. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (6) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

8. (8) Woman - Doja Cat

9. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber

10. (10) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

• For the week of April 23

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan

3. (3) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (5) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan

6. (6) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer

7. (-) Forgiveness - Arrow Wei featuring Kidding Chiu

8. (8) Shattered - Fran featuring Rhydian Vaughan

9. (-) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei

10. (7) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

• For the week ending April 14 in Singapore

