Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (3) Love Dive - Ive
3. (4) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
4. (2) Still Life - BigBang
5. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
6. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber
8. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
9. (-) Darl+ing - Seventeen
10. (10) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
• For the week of April 20 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
2. (2) Love Dive - Ive
3. (3) Still Life - BigBang
4. (4) Ghost - Justin Bieber
5. (5) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
6. (6) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (8) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
8. (7) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
9. (9) First Class - Jack Harlow
10. (-) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
• For the week of April 18 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (-) First Class - Jack Harlow
2. (1) As It Was - Harry Styles
3. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
4. (3) Big Energy - Latto
5. (5) Enemy - Imagine Dragons and JID
6. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (6) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
8. (8) Woman - Doja Cat
9. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber
10. (10) Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
• For the week of April 23
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) Guest - Zhang Yuan
3. (3) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (5) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan
6. (6) Blue Eyes - Arrow Wei featuring Mixer
7. (-) Forgiveness - Arrow Wei featuring Kidding Chiu
8. (8) Shattered - Fran featuring Rhydian Vaughan
9. (-) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei
10. (7) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
• For the week ending April 14 in Singapore