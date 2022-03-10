Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (10) Ghost - Justin Bieber
3. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (5) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
5. (4) Easy On Me - Adele
6. (6) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
7. (3) Invu - Taeyeon
8. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (8) abcdefu - Gayle
10. (6) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
• For the week of March 9 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (2) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
5. (5) Polaroid Love - Enhypen
6. (6) Red Scarf - WeiBird
7. (-) Dariri - Treasure
8. (8) She's All I Wanna Be - Tate McRae
9. (7) abcdefu - Gayle
10. (-) Dandelions - Ruth B.
• For the week of March 7 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
2. (1) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
3. (3) abcdefu - Gayle
4. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
5. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. (4) Easy On Me - Adele
7. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber
8. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
9. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
10. (10) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
• For the week of March 12
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (6) Be A Liar - W0LFS
6. (8) Perfume - Mayday
7. (5) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai
8. (13) Future - Mayday
9. (12) Iceberg - Feng Ze
10. (-) The Most Romantic Thing - Arrow Wei featuring Cyndi Chao
• For the week ending March 3 in Singapore