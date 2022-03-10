Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (10) Ghost - Justin Bieber

3. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (5) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

5. (4) Easy On Me - Adele

6. (6) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

7. (3) Invu - Taeyeon

8. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

10. (6) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

• For the week of March 9 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (2) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

5. (5) Polaroid Love - Enhypen

6. (6) Red Scarf - WeiBird

7. (-) Dariri - Treasure

8. (8) She's All I Wanna Be - Tate McRae

9. (7) abcdefu - Gayle

10. (-) Dandelions - Ruth B.

• For the week of March 7 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

2. (1) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

3. (3) abcdefu - Gayle

4. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

5. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

6. (4) Easy On Me - Adele

7. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber

8. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. (9) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

10. (10) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

• For the week of March 12

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (6) Be A Liar - W0LFS

6. (8) Perfume - Mayday

7. (5) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai

8. (13) Future - Mayday

9. (12) Iceberg - Feng Ze

10. (-) The Most Romantic Thing - Arrow Wei featuring Cyndi Chao

• For the week ending March 3 in Singapore

