Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) Invu - Taeyeon

4. (4) Easy On Me - Adele

5. (7) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

6. (5) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

7. (-) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

8. (-) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

10. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber

For the week of March 2 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

3. (4) abcdefu - Gayle

4. (3) Easy On Me - Adele

5. (6) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

6. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (8) Ghost - Justin Bieber

8. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. (14) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

10. (12) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

For the week of March 5

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (-) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai

6. (4) Be A Liar - W0LFS

7. (44) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi

8. (8) Perfume - Mayday

9. (19) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

10. (17) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun