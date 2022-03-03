Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) Invu - Taeyeon
4. (4) Easy On Me - Adele
5. (7) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
6. (5) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
7. (-) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
8. (-) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
9. (8) abcdefu - Gayle
10. (6) Ghost - Justin Bieber
- For the week of March 2 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
2. (2) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
3. (4) abcdefu - Gayle
4. (3) Easy On Me - Adele
5. (6) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
6. (5) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (8) Ghost - Justin Bieber
8. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
9. (14) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
10. (12) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
- For the week of March 5
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (-) Never Good Enough - Feng Ze and Lai
6. (4) Be A Liar - W0LFS
7. (44) Once Upon A Time You Said - Xiao A Qi
8. (8) Perfume - Mayday
9. (19) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
10. (17) Stars And Sea - Huang Xiaoyun
- For the week ending Feb 24 in Singapore