Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

4. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

5. (5) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

6. (-) Polaroid Love - Enhypen

7. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

8. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

9. (10) Ghost - Justin Bieber

10. (-) Red Scarf - WeiBird

  • For the week of Feb 9 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (1) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (9) Polaroid Love - Enhypen

5. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

6. (4) Red Scarf - WeiBird

7. (6) abcdefu - Gayle

8. (7) Easy On Me - Adele

9. (8) Every Summertime - Niki

10. (10) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

  • For the week of Feb 7 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

6. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

7. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

8. (9) Surface Pressure - Jessica Darrow

9. (7) Pushin P - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

10. (11) Need To Know - Doja Cat

  • For the week of Feb 12

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (-) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (2) Be A Liar - W0LFS

5. (51) Here Comes The Tiger Year - Jestinna Kuan, Mskuan and Perry K

6. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (4) Iceberg - Feng Ze

8. (5) I Don't Miss You Miss You - 831

9. (8) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei

10. (55) Fish - Arrow Wei featuring Shiny (Papun Band)

  • For the week ending Feb 3 in Singapore

