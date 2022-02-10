Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
4. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
5. (5) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
6. (-) Polaroid Love - Enhypen
7. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
8. (8) abcdefu - Gayle
9. (10) Ghost - Justin Bieber
10. (-) Red Scarf - WeiBird
- For the week of Feb 9 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (1) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (9) Polaroid Love - Enhypen
5. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
6. (4) Red Scarf - WeiBird
7. (6) abcdefu - Gayle
8. (7) Easy On Me - Adele
9. (8) Every Summertime - Niki
10. (10) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
- For the week of Feb 7 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
6. (8) abcdefu - Gayle
7. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
8. (9) Surface Pressure - Jessica Darrow
9. (7) Pushin P - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
10. (11) Need To Know - Doja Cat
- For the week of Feb 12
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (-) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (2) Be A Liar - W0LFS
5. (51) Here Comes The Tiger Year - Jestinna Kuan, Mskuan and Perry K
6. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (4) Iceberg - Feng Ze
8. (5) I Don't Miss You Miss You - 831
9. (8) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei
10. (55) Fish - Arrow Wei featuring Shiny (Papun Band)
- For the week ending Feb 3 in Singapore