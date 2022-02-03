Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (-) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
5. (8) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
6. (-) Happy Chinese New Year - Fei Yu-ching
7. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
8. (6) abcdefu - Gayle
9. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
10. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber
• For the week of Feb 2 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (2) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
6. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
7. (7) Pushin P - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug
8. (8) abcdefu - Gayle
9. (10) Surface Pressure - Jessica Darrow
10. (9) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
• For the week of Feb 5