Music Charts

Updated
Published
4 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (-) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

5. (8) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

6. (-) Happy Chinese New Year - Fei Yu-ching

7. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

8. (6) abcdefu - Gayle

9. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

10. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber

• For the week of Feb 2 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (2) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

6. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

7. (7) Pushin P - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

8. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

9. (10) Surface Pressure - Jessica Darrow

10. (9) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

• For the week of Feb 5

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2022, with the headline Music Charts. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top