Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (-) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

5. (8) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

6. (-) Happy Chinese New Year - Fei Yu-ching

7. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

8. (6) abcdefu - Gayle

9. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

10. (7) Ghost - Justin Bieber

• For the week of Feb 2 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (2) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

4. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

5. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

6. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

7. (7) Pushin P - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

8. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

9. (10) Surface Pressure - Jessica Darrow

10. (9) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

• For the week of Feb 5