Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (-) Sacrifice - The Weeknd

4. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

5. (9) abcdefu - Gayle

6. (-) Take My Breath - The Weeknd

7. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

8. (8) Ghost - Justin Bieber

9. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

10. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

• For the week of Jan 12 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (5) Easy On Me - Adele

4. (4) abcdefu - Gayle

5. (7) Red Scarf - WeiBird

6. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

7. (11) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

8. (14) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

9. (12) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

10. (15) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

•For the week of Jan 10 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

2. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

4. (9) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

5. (50) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

6. (12) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

7. (20) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa

8. (19) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

9. (14) Need To Know - Doja Cat

10. (16) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

• For the week of Jan 15

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei

3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (4) Iceberg - Feng Ze

5. (9) Because Of You - Mayday

6. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (7) I'll Be Missing You - G.E.M.

8. (8) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

9. (5) We Will - JJ Lin

10. (19) Future - Ashin

• For the week ending Jan 6 in Singapore