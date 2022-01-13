Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (-) Sacrifice - The Weeknd
4. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (9) abcdefu - Gayle
6. (-) Take My Breath - The Weeknd
7. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
8. (8) Ghost - Justin Bieber
9. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
10. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
• For the week of Jan 12 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (5) Easy On Me - Adele
4. (4) abcdefu - Gayle
5. (7) Red Scarf - WeiBird
6. (8) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
7. (11) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
8. (14) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
9. (12) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
10. (15) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
•For the week of Jan 10 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
2. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
4. (9) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
5. (50) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
6. (12) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. (20) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
8. (19) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
9. (14) Need To Know - Doja Cat
10. (16) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
• For the week of Jan 15
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei
3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (4) Iceberg - Feng Ze
5. (9) Because Of You - Mayday
6. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (7) I'll Be Missing You - G.E.M.
8. (8) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
9. (5) We Will - JJ Lin
10. (19) Future - Ashin
• For the week ending Jan 6 in Singapore