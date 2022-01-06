Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

6. (-) Red Scarf - WeiBird

7. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

8. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber

9. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

10. (-) Eleven - IVE

• For the week of Jan 4 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (5) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

4. (3) abcdefu - Gayle

5. (4) Easy On Me - Adele

6. (13) Last Christmas - Wham!

7. (10) Red Scarf - WeiBird

8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (14) Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

10. (15) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble

• For the week of Jan 4 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (2) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

3. (4) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

4. (5) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives

5. (3) Easy On Me - Adele

6. (7) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

7. (9) Last Christmas - Wham!

8. (11) Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano

9. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

10. (13) Sleigh Ride - The Ronettes

• For the week of Jan 1

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei

3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (85) Iceberg - Feng Ze

5. (6) We Will - JJ Lin

6. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (-) I'll Be Missing You - G.E.M.

8. (5) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

9. (13) Because Of You - Mayday

10. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

• For the week ending Dec 30 in Singapore