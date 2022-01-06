Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (4) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
6. (-) Red Scarf - WeiBird
7. (-) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
8. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber
9. (8) abcdefu - Gayle
10. (-) Eleven - IVE
• For the week of Jan 4 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (5) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
4. (3) abcdefu - Gayle
5. (4) Easy On Me - Adele
6. (13) Last Christmas - Wham!
7. (10) Red Scarf - WeiBird
8. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (14) Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande
10. (15) It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble
• For the week of Jan 4 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (2) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
3. (4) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
4. (5) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives
5. (3) Easy On Me - Adele
6. (7) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
7. (9) Last Christmas - Wham!
8. (11) Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano
9. (6) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
10. (13) Sleigh Ride - The Ronettes
• For the week of Jan 1
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei
3. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (85) Iceberg - Feng Ze
5. (6) We Will - JJ Lin
6. (4) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (-) I'll Be Missing You - G.E.M.
8. (5) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
9. (13) Because Of You - Mayday
10. (9) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
• For the week ending Dec 30 in Singapore