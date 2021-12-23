Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (8) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
5. (9) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
6. (4) Eleven - IVE
7. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
8. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber
9. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
10. (6) abcdefu - Gayle
• For the week of Dec 22 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (3) Easy On Me - Adele
4. (5) abcdefu - Gayle
5. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
6. (8) Eleven - IVE
7. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
8. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
9. (9) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID
10. (10) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
• For the week of Dec 20
BILLBOARD
1. (2) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (3) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
3. (1) Easy On Me - Adele
4. (6) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms
5. (5) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives
6. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. (10) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
8. (9) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
9. (13) Last Christmas - Wham!
10. (8) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
• For the week of Dec 25
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (56) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei
3. (2) We Will - JJ Lin
4. (6) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
5. (4) Guest - Zhang Yuan
6. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
7. (3) Moon Landing - W0LF(S)
8. (10) The Moon Represents My Heart - Ashin
9. (8) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen
10. (-) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan
• For the week ending Dec 16 in Singapore