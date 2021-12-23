Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (8) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

5. (9) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

6. (4) Eleven - IVE

7. (5) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

8. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber

9. (-) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

10. (6) abcdefu - Gayle

• For the week of Dec 22 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (2) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (3) Easy On Me - Adele

4. (5) abcdefu - Gayle

5. (4) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

6. (8) Eleven - IVE

7. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

8. (6) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. (9) Enemy (From The Series Arcane League Of Legends) - Imagine Dragons and JID

10. (10) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

• For the week of Dec 20

BILLBOARD

1. (2) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (3) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

3. (1) Easy On Me - Adele

4. (6) Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

5. (5) A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives

6. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

7. (10) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

8. (9) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

9. (13) Last Christmas - Wham!

10. (8) Industry Baby - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

• For the week of Dec 25

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (56) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei

3. (2) We Will - JJ Lin

4. (6) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

5. (4) Guest - Zhang Yuan

6. (5) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

7. (3) Moon Landing - W0LF(S)

8. (10) The Moon Represents My Heart - Ashin

9. (8) Fragile - Namewee featuring Kimberley Chen

10. (-) Lonely Hero - Eason Chan

• For the week ending Dec 16 in Singapore