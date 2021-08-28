Music world to honour Joni Mitchell

LOS ANGELES • Folk legend Joni Mitchell will be honoured by the music world ahead of the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, said on Wednesday that artistes would pay tribute to the singer-songwriter at an event on Jan 29 next year.

Mitchell, 77, who has kept a low profile since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, said in a statement that she was honoured to be chosen.

"I look forward to being part of this gala," she said.

Organisers did not say which artistes would perform for Mitchell at the event, which acts as a fund-raiser to help musicians struggling with health and other issues.

"She is being honoured not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but also for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artistes," Ms Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, said in a statement.

Mitchell is regarded as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the 1970s, inspiring artistes ranging from Prince to Brandi Carlile.

The Canada-born musician, who was born Roberta Joan Anderson, is known for hits such as Big Yellow Taxi, Woodstock and Both Sides, Now.

She has received nine Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Other musicians or musical groups recently honoured by MusiCares include Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac and Dolly Parton.

The Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Jan 31.

REUTERS