Music stars join F1 line-up and music festival One Love Asia

American pop group Black Eyed Peas, Australian rapper-singer The Kid Laroi, American R&B act TLC and British band Suede are set to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022, taking place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

Meanwhile, Singaporean Mandopop stars Stefanie Sun and Tanya Chua, Malaysian rapper Namewee and Taiwanese singer Show Lo are some of the artistes expected at One Love Asia Festival, which takes place at Bayfront Event Space on Oct 22 and 23.

The line-up also includes Taiwanese singers Yoga Lin and WeiBird, Hong Kong singer Kelly Chen, as well as Taiwanese bands F.I.R. and Oaeen.

Black Eyed Peas, famed for hits such as Where Is the Love? (2003) and Pump It (2005), will perform at the Padang Stage on the second day, Oct 1, and the Wharf Stage on the third and final day, Oct 2.

The Kid Laroi, known for recent pop hits Without You (2020) and Stay (2020), a duet with Justin Bieber, will perform at the Padang Stage on Oct 2.

TLC, one of the best-selling American girl groups of all time, will perform at the Wharf Stage on Oct 1. The act comprises singers Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins.

Alternative rockers Suede, known for Britpop classics such as Beautiful Ones (1996), will also take to the Wharf Stage on Oct 1.

They join previously announced acts American band Green Day, Irish boy band Westlife and American electronic dance music star Marshmello.

The complete line-up will include 92 performances that will take place across nine stages at the F1 Circuit Park in Marina Bay.

Other artistes performing include home-grown acts such as rapper Shigga Shay, singer/songwriter Inch and hip-hop duo ihasamic! & Wovensound.

The Circuit Park will also feature artwork by Singaporean artists such as Hafi and 8EyedSpud.