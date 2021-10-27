Music scene: Smooth, sultry R&B songs from Mandopop artistes

SINGAPORE - Rhythm and blues, or R&B, is known for its hypnotic interplay between mellow texture, funky beats and cool, relaxed attitude. Originating from African-American communities in the 1940s, the genre reached the forefront of the Mandopop world around the 1990s, led by veterans such as singers David Tao, Alex To and Wang Leehom.

Other singer-songwriters such as Jay Chou and Khalil Fong have incorporated R&B styles in their music since then, along with a new generation of singers creating smooth and sultry Mandopop numbers.