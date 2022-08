SINGAPORE - The latest slew of music releases includes Asian stars making an impact on the global pop music landscape. Members of K-pop boy band BTS sing with rapper Snoop Dogg on a track by super-producer Benny Blanco, while Indonesia-born singer Niki and Filipino-British singer Beabadoobee both have new albums out.

