SINGAPORE - British singer Harry Styles moves even further from his pop boy band roots with his single As It Was, an upbeat tune with a music video in which he dons a sequinned red jumpsuit.

Across the Atlantic, the Red Hot Chili Peppers rock out with the return of guitarist John Frusciante, while fictitious band Dream Widow feature the final recordings from Foo Fighters' late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March.