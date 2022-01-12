Music Scene: K-pop, J-pop solo outings and rookie groups welcome 2022

SINGAPORE - Over the last month, K-pop darling IU released her latest EP while BTS member V contributed a track to the romantic K-drama Our Beloved Summer. In J-pop, boy band SixTones sang the Japanese theme song for superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here are 10 titles to check out on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.
Pop
Pieces
IU
The singer IU, who will turn 29 this year, looks back on her 20s with her EP Pieces. It comprises five unreleased songs she has penned over the course of her career. All are in the mid-tempo ballad range in which IU excels. The instrumentation is unfussy and lets the ethereal quality of her voice shine. The piano-led Winter Sleep - a song about losing loved ones - is quietly powerful and emotional.
Original Soundtrack
Christmas Tree
V
Despite its name, V's solo song - part of the original soundtrack for romantic K-drama Our Beloved Summer, now available on Netflix - does not feel like a typical holiday song. With a significant portion of the lyrics in English, the song is a romantic ballad that V whisper-sings with his distinctively deep and husky voice.
Pop
A Gift!
Zion.T
South Korean singer-songwriter Zion.T closed out the year with a little present for his fans - a single titled A Gift!. In keeping with his signature style, the song is an easy listen with jazzy influences. It is also an atypical Christmas song, with the lyrics hinting at the holiday as the protagonist tries to pick out a present for his beloved.
Pop
Eleven
IVE
IVE, a new six-member K-pop girl group, made a powerful debut with EP Eleven. The percussion that anchors the title track distinguishes it from most K-pop dance numbers.
Hip-hop/Pop
Disharmony: Find Out
P1Harmony
P1Harmony are a fairly new six-man K-pop group that made their debut in late 2020. Disharmony: Find Out builds on their affinity for the hip-hop genre. Lead track Do It Like This is a trap-influenced dance number with standout rap portions. Meanwhile, That'$ Money has fast raps delivered with swagger.
Pop
Who Are You
BamBam featuring Seulgi
K-pop band Got7's Thai member BamBam and girl group Red Velvet's Seulgi come together for this moody and atmospheric duet. The music video features them dancing barefoot as a couple, which adds to the sense of yearning in the lyrics.
Pop
Heartbreak
Minho
Pop band Shinee have seen several of their members deliver strong solo outings, like Taemin's Move (2017) and Key's Bad Love last year (2021). With Heartbreak, Minho, the main rapper of the group, gets to showcase his vocal skills. He effortlessly moves through this synth-heavy song and the layering of his voice during the chorus is particularly compelling.
Pop
Rosy
SixTones
SixTones, a Japanese boy band under the Johnny & Associates label, made their debut in 2020 with the slow-rock hit Imitation Rain, written by Yoshiki of the iconic band X Japan. For Rosy - which serves as the Japanese theme song to the superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - they kept their gritty, bad-boy vibe but incorporated jazzy undertones.
Pop
Diary
Sekai No Owari
Japanese band Sekai No Owari (which means "end of the world" in Japanese) sing the theme song for dating reality series The Future Diary, which is available on Netflix. The soothing ballad is tailor-made forlead singer Fukase's voice. The track features an extended piano riff which builds to a climactic chorus.
Hip-hop
One
Stuts featuring tofubeats
Japanese music producer and artist Stuts collaborated with Japanese singer-rapper tofubeats for this classical-meets-hip-hop number. It opens with classical strings before tofubeats begins rapping. The genres are deftly blended to create a song that feels timelessly cool.