Music Scene: K-pop, J-pop solo outings and rookie groups welcome 2022

The singer IU, who will turn 29 this year, looks back on her 20s with her EP Pieces. It comprises five unreleased songs she has penned over the course of her career. All are in the mid-tempo ballad range in which IU excels. The instrumentation is unfussy and lets the ethereal quality of her voice shine. The piano-led Winter Sleep - a song about losing loved ones - is quietly powerful and emotional.

