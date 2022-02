SINGAPORE - The last month in K-pop has seen a wave of solo releases by idol group members, such as Mamamoo's Moon Byul, Taeyeon from Girls' Generation and TVXQ's Max Changmin. In J-pop, superstar Hikaru Utada puts out an eighth studio album. Here are 10 titles to check out, which are available on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

Moon Byul