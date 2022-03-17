Music Picks: urban sonic music festival, Majulah Live x It's A Rap

Majulah Live x It's A Rap

Bringing together hip-hop, pop music and comedy, the concert boasts a stellar cast of budding and seasoned home-grown talents.

Local hip-hop pioneer Sheikh Haikel, working on his swan-song album, will perform with the new guard - rappers Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba.

Pop singer RRILEY will take the stage with R&B upstarts Rangga Jones and Joy Alexis. Also performing are rising rapper AE$OP CA$H and singer Feez, who both recently appeared in the collaborative track Don't Wanna Go.

The show will feature a trio of stand-up comics as hosts - Fakkah Fuzz, who sold out two live shows in Kuala Lumpur in early March; Jacky Ng; and Qamarul Haziq.

Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: March 19, 8pm

Admission: From $58 through Sistic

urban sonic music festival - retro edition