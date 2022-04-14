Music Picks: Unesco International Jazz Day 2022, Artists for Ukraine

Celebrating Unesco International Jazz Day 2022

The Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso) will perform with its full big band for the first time in more than two years.

The concert, which marks the Unesco International Jazz Day 2022, will be led by music director Jeremy Monteiro and associate music director Weixiang Tan. Also performing are singers Alemay Fernandez and Sneha Menon.

The repertoire will include tunes such as American jazz musician-composer Bob Mintzer's Prayer For Peace and Boogaloo Hullabaloo, a song Monteiro composed at the height of the pandemic.

A scholarship presentation ceremony for the 2022 JASS Scholarship recipients will take place. Saxophonist Sean Hong Wei will receive the international scholarship while bassist Chew Kenji Kenneth will get the local one.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

MRT: City Hall

When: April 30, 8pm

Admission: $20 and $30 from this website

