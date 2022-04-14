Music Picks: Unesco International Jazz Day 2022, Artists for Ukraine

Singer Alemay Fernandez performing with the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra PHOTO: JAZZ ASSOCIATION (SINGAPORE)
Music Correspondent
Updated
Published
13 min ago

Celebrating Unesco International Jazz Day 2022

The Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso) will perform with its full big band for the first time in more than two years.

The concert, which marks the Unesco International Jazz Day 2022, will be led by music director Jeremy Monteiro and associate music director Weixiang Tan. Also performing are singers Alemay Fernandez and Sneha Menon.

The repertoire will include tunes such as American jazz musician-composer Bob Mintzer's Prayer For Peace and Boogaloo Hullabaloo, a song Monteiro composed at the height of the pandemic.

A scholarship presentation ceremony for the 2022 JASS Scholarship recipients will take place. Saxophonist Sean Hong Wei will receive the international scholarship while bassist Chew Kenji Kenneth will get the local one.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: April 30, 8pm
Admission: $20 and $30 from this website

Artists For Ukraine

Here is a concert for a good cause. All proceeds from the show will go to Singapore Red Cross' efforts to provide relief to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The line-up is an eclectic mix of home-grown and Singapore-based music talents.

They include Flame Of The Forest, a group whose wide-ranging sound encompasses both contemporary and folk music, as well as composer and violinist Kailin Yong, who is known to many as the "fiddler for peace" and who has played with the likes of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Also taking the stage are Italian jazz singer Daniela Ruggieri, who has performed with the internationally renowned Duke Ellington Orchestra, as well as Indonesia-born Rachma Lim, a pianist-composer who has released her own compositions and played with local music ensembles such as Raghajazz, Orchestra Melayu Singapura and Singapore Wind Symphony.

Where: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road
MRT: Fort Canning
When: April 24, 3pm
Admission: $100 from Sistic

Alternative

Growing Up

The Linda Lindas

Four stars

PHOTO: EPITAPH RECORDS

Last year, The Linda Lindas, an all-girl American punk quartet made up of tweens and teens, went viral after their riveting performance at the Los Angeles Public Library.

The song they played was an original composition, Racist, Sexist Boy, a fierce diatribe against misogyny and the wave of racist acts against Asian Americans.

They are back with their debut album, Growing Up. Like a lot of music works made in the last two years, the members, who are of Asian and Hispanic descent, worked on the songs remotely through Zoom.

Listening to the 10 tracks on the album, the band sound like a cross between punk pioneers The Ramones and riot grrrl progenitors Bikini Kill.

The numbers are packed with fetching melodies delivered by rambunctious vocals and backed by buzzsaw guitars and enthusiastic riffs.

The girls' lyrics display a level of maturity beyond their years, deftly tackling topics ranging from societal oppression and loneliness to magic powers and a tribute to cats.

More On This Topic
Music Picks: Joe Mok concert recording, The City Of Musicals variety show
Music Picks: Video series Snakeweed Sessions, music festival urban sonic, Charli XCX's new album

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top