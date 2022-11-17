Music Picks: True Colors Festival The Concert 2022 livestream, albums by Sammy Chang and Jin Zhiwen

True Colors Festival The Concert 2022
More than 20 acts from 12 countries, including American singer-songwriter Katy Perry, will perform at the True Colors Festival The Concert in Tokyo this weekend.
The two-hour concerts will take place at the Tokyo Garden Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, and will be livestreamed for free, as part of the event’s commitment to being accessible.
The long-running True Colors Festival celebrates diversity and inclusion, and brings artists and audiences together through concerts, documentaries, music videos, workshops and other activities.
Among the performers this year are Grammy-nominated American vocalist and guitarist Raul Midon, Italian composer-singer Federico Martello, Japanese aerial performer and wheelchair dancer Kenta Kambara and Singaporean rapper Wheelsmith.
Info: To watch the livestream, go to the True Colors Festival’s YouTube page (str.sg/w9Yg). The concerts start at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.
Pop
MeMi
Sammy Chang
3 stars
A comforting voice for the heartbroken. That appears to be the niche that Taiwanese singer Sammy Chang is carving for herself.
But the winner of the ninth season of Taiwanese music competition Super Idol has some way to go in perfecting the love ballad genre.
Several tracks on her second album MeMi, which was released in October, sound bland and lack personality.
The soft number, May Your Happiness Be Related To Me, is the standout – an attempt at striking a balance between putting on a brave front and suffering from inner hurt when letting go of a loved one.
Don’t Think Too Much expresses a sober realisation that it is better to end a relationship that has run its course.
However, Love Deeply And Love Early, Chang’s bass-heavy duet with Taiwanese singer Ben Wu, never really gets off the ground, with its insipid lyrics and delivery.
In a crowded scene of female balladeers, Chang needs to do more to stand out.
Rock
Jin Zhiwen
Never Look Back
4 stars
A performer who has shone in his genre is Chinese singer Jin Zhiwen, who got his big break in the first season of Chinese reality singing show The Voice Of China in 2012. Since then, he has grown from strength to strength and emerged with a distinctive rock sound.
His latest album, Never Look Back, is powered by a never-say-die attitude in the face of an unpredictable future. The exhilarating title track is a headbanger about not giving up and doggedly pressing on.
The Wind Blows Again, a rousing number, is filled with youthful energy and unbridled idealism – perfect for blasting on a road trip with friends. My Dearest, delivered by Jin with raw passion, is likely to be hit with karaoke fans.
He shows his softer side by slowing down on tracks such as Timeless Love, where he pledges unwavering dedication to a loved one.