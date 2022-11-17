Music Picks: True Colors Festival The Concert 2022 livestream, albums by Sammy Chang and Jin Zhiwen

True Colors Festival The Concert 2022

More than 20 acts from 12 countries, including American singer-songwriter Katy Perry, will perform at the True Colors Festival The Concert in Tokyo this weekend.

The two-hour concerts will take place at the Tokyo Garden Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, and will be livestreamed for free, as part of the event’s commitment to being accessible.

The long-running True Colors Festival celebrates diversity and inclusion, and brings artists and audiences together through concerts, documentaries, music videos, workshops and other activities.

Among the performers this year are Grammy-nominated American vocalist and guitarist Raul Midon, Italian composer-singer Federico Martello, Japanese aerial performer and wheelchair dancer Kenta Kambara and Singaporean rapper Wheelsmith.

Info: To watch the livestream, go to the True Colors Festival’s YouTube page (str.sg/w9Yg). The concerts start at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

Pop

MeMi

Sammy Chang

3 stars