Music Picks: The Weeknd, Joanna Dong and Singapore Street Festival

Singaporean jazz singer Joanna Dong will return to the live stage for her first concerts since the pandemic started.
She will spruce up classic festive tunes at two shows, which are also her first ticketed Chinese New Year concerts.
