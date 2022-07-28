Music picks: The Simon & Garfunkel Story show and new album by Penny Tai

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Last staged in Singapore in 2017, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is returning for a two-night run at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

The concert chronicles the journey of American folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It features actors Adam Dickinson (as Simon) and Cameron Potts (as Garfunkel).

Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing hits such as Mrs. Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water and Homeward Bound.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Aug 5 and 6, 8pm

Admission: $65 to $165 from Sistic or call 6348-5555

