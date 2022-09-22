Music picks: The Script concert, Mid-Autumn Festival performance, Where Chou’s new album

The Script Greatest Hits Tour 2022
Irish band The Script are set to rock the Singapore Indoor Stadium this weekend as part of their Greatest Hits Tour 2022.
The trio, consisting of lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue, lead guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power, will perform songs from their latest album Tales From The Script: Greatest Hits (2021), which showcases their biggest hits and fan favourites from their six studio albums to date.
Expect to hear chart-topping hits such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time and Superheroes, as well as new single I Want It All.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Sunday, 8pm
Admission: $98 to $188 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to https://str.sg/wzyp)
2022 Hunan TV Mid-Autumn Festival
A host of Chinese singers came together to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept 10, and the special is available on the official YouTube channel of China’s Hunan TV.
During the show, Chris Lee serenaded the audience with an emotional rendition of Stars In The Milky Way, seated against an animated backdrop of stars and a crescent moon, while Wowkie Zhang delivered a heart-warming performance of The Best Prayer In The World on a stage fashioned like a scroll of paper.
Another highlight was watching Mao Buyi croon the moving number The Nameless Man, while Bibi Zhou and Zhou Shen also gave touching performances.
Info: To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3BAZpwn
Pop
Back 2 The Beautiful Lost Time
Where Chou
3 stars
In her latest album, Taiwanese singer Where Chou has reinterpreted classic tunes from the 1980s and 1990s in a jazz style. Given how iconic some of them are, refreshing them is already a tall order, and the result is a mixed bag.
Granted, there are some gems, such as her soothing version of Jacky Cheung’s 1993 ballad You And Me On The Road. The new guitar-backed version is light and sweet, and promises to take listeners on an inviting journey. Another lovely track is her languid take on Chyi Chin’s Don’t Let My Tears Accompany Me Through The Night (1996) – the new version is perfect for a late-night listen.
However, Chou’s rendition of Leslie Cheung’s 1980s dance hit No More Games does not have the sultry edge of the original, and her execution of Chang Yu-sheng’s Every Day I Think About You (1988) is just too low-energy to convey the ardour in the lyrics.
The most memorable track, however, is Under The Moonlight, an original number written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang and Chinese composer Sean Tang, and crafted to suit her voice and style. Chou’s vocals sound ethereal and mesmerising here.