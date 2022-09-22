Music picks: The Script concert, Mid-Autumn Festival performance, Where Chou’s new album

The Script Greatest Hits Tour 2022

Irish band The Script are set to rock the Singapore Indoor Stadium this weekend as part of their Greatest Hits Tour 2022.

The trio, consisting of lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue, lead guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power, will perform songs from their latest album Tales From The Script: Greatest Hits (2021), which showcases their biggest hits and fan favourites from their six studio albums to date.

Expect to hear chart-topping hits such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time and Superheroes, as well as new single I Want It All.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Sunday, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $188 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to https://str.sg/wzyp)

