Music picks: The Battle Of Local Originals finals, folk song competition Flowers Bloom In Spring

The Battle Of Local Originals finals

Billed as Malaysia's first original music programme, The Battle Of Local Originals came to a close on March 19, with the finals held at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

During the finals, 16 original songs were featured, with the explosive I'll Kill It - performed by Joey Leong, Ky Tha and three-member group 3P - emerging as the winner. The number is by Lim Tze Chin from Poi Lam High School in Ipoh.

Other notable songs included On The Road, performed by Japan-born Malaysian singer-songwriter Ryota; and 2,000km, sung by Penang-born singer-songwriter Madison Lau.

It was announced that record label Warner Music has bought the copyright to all 16 songs and the show is slated for a second season.

To watch the finals on YouTube, go here.

Flowers Bloom In Spring