Music picks: The Battle Of Local Originals finals, folk song competition Flowers Bloom In Spring

Malaysian three-member band 3P, comprising (from left) Danny Lee, Caven Tang and Kevin Ong. PHOTO: WHY NOT STUDIO / FACEBOOK
The Battle Of Local Originals finals

Billed as Malaysia's first original music programme, The Battle Of Local Originals came to a close on March 19, with the finals held at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

During the finals, 16 original songs were featured, with the explosive I'll Kill It - performed by Joey Leong, Ky Tha and three-member group 3P - emerging as the winner. The number is by Lim Tze Chin from Poi Lam High School in Ipoh.

Other notable songs included On The Road, performed by Japan-born Malaysian singer-songwriter Ryota; and 2,000km, sung by Penang-born singer-songwriter Madison Lau.

It was announced that record label Warner Music has bought the copyright to all 16 songs and the show is slated for a second season.

To watch the finals on YouTube, go here.

Flowers Bloom In Spring

Chinese singer La Danzhu, performing during the first episode of folk song competition programme Flowers Bloom In Spring. PHOTO: HUNAN TV'S FLOWERS BLOOM IN SPRING / WEIBO

This new large-scale folk song competition is airing on the official YouTube channel of China's Hunan TV. The programme provides a platform for young performers to present Chinese folk songs in their own interpretation.

In the first episode, which aired on March 11, Zheng Chuang delivered a spirited rock rendition of the 1950s classic The Never-setting Sun Rises Over the Prairie, while La Danzhu gave an inspiring performance of Light (2005), originally sung by Tibet-born performer Sonam Wangmo.

Chinese singers Lei Jia, Hua Chenyu and Tan Weiwei serve as mentors on the show.

To watch the first episode on YouTube, go here.

Rock

Taiwanese rock band 831 have grown from strength to strength since they debuted in 2007. PHOTO: 831 / FACEBOOK

Upside Down World

831

5 stars

Taiwanese rock band 831 have grown from strength to strength since they debuted in 2007.

PHOTO: WE ROCK CREATIVE CO

Like their previous album Survival Guide (2016), their latest offering, Upside Down World, showcases some of their best music and is well worth the wait.

The new work has earworms aplenty, such as the radio-friendly Rules Are Made To Be Broken and the catchy A Rock Can Be A Star, which celebrates being yourself even if others may not like you for it.

The quintet's collaborations with established musicians - such as Taiwanese rapper Nickthereal (Itchy) and Taiwanese diva A-Lin (Let's Hurt Each Other) - are also signs of their growing prominence.

