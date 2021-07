On June 26, Taiwanese musician Achau performed an hour-long online concert, which was filmed in one take. The Taipei-born 35-year-old, whose real name is Hsu I-chao, was dressed in a light-coloured T-shirt and jacket.

During the show, he played the keyboard and sang many of his soulful original songs such as To My Dearest, from his 2009 EP Hello! Mr. Achauboy, and Do Not Forget..., which was released in 2017.