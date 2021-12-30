Music picks: Tencent music awards, K-pop EP Goosebumps from ONF

Hong Kong Enharmonica Charity Concert 2021

On Dec 19, the Hong Kong Enharmonica, an orchestra comprising musicians with disabilities, performed a charity concert together with Hong Kong celebrities such as singers Eason Chan and Det Dik and actress Cindy Au.

A recording of the concert has been uploaded to the YouTube page of Radio Television Hong Kong.

During the show, Au sang the chirpy number There Are Many Problems Every Day, while Dik sang a Cantonese version of Club Broken Heart, originally by trio Grasshopper. Among the songs sung by Chan were Beethoven And Me and Reaper Will Find You.