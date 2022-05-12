Music Picks: Singapore Idol reunion, Della Ding Dang concert, Future's new album

Della Sing Together Again 2022 Live in Singapore

This show by Mandopop singer Della Ding Dang, dubbed the queen of love ballads, will be one of the first to herald the return of major concerts by international artistes in Singapore.

Like the album title the concert takes its name from, Sing Together Again (2021), the Chinese singer intends to have several audience interaction segments.

She will perform tracks from the album that are interpretations of classic 1990s tunes, including Jeff Chang's Love Is Like A Tide (1993) and Richie Jen's Too Soft-Hearted (1996).

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: May 20, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $148 via Ticketmaster (go to the website or call 3158-8588)

Irama Aidilfitri 2022