Music Picks: Sing-Lang 2022, The Tunes Of Somerset Belt and SB19 concerts

SB19 WYAT Tour Singapore
Filipino pop group SB19, which debuted in 2018, brings their WYAT (Where You At) tour to The Coliseum in Resorts World Sentosa on Sunday.
The five-member group – made up of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin – are known for songs such as Go Up and Alab (Burning). They staged a sold-out concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines in September, and also performed in the United Arab Emirates and United States.
In a statement, Ken said the group have had vocal lessons and dance training with professional coaches. “It is going to be quite challenging performing under the heat, but we are excited to bring our A-game and entertain our fans all over the world.”
The Coliseum is an open-air venue.
Pablo added: “Whenever we perform on stage, the feeling is different. The people are different. I guess it is more of the feeling rather than what we are going to do.”
Sunday’s show will also feature guest performances by Filipino girl group Kaia, which recently made a splash with the release of their Y2K-inspired single Dalawa.
Where: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Sunday, 5pm
Admission: $78 to $158 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
The Tunes Of Somerset Belt
This free concert takes place at the Youth Park on Sunday as part of this year’s Somerfest, which celebrates the aspirations of youth in shaping and developing the Somerset Belt into a vibrant youth-owned precinct.
The show will present five original pieces composed by award-winning musician Niranjan Pandian. Each of the songs is inspired by an individual who has made an impact on the Somerset Belt community, and is accompanied by a unique blend of instruments from across cultures such as the pipa, tabla, oud and cello.
The music will be performed by Brahmastra, an Indo-Asean contemporary ensemble based in Singapore, and feature Indo-Asean arrangements with English lyrics.
Among the five individuals whose stories are featured are Singapore Polytechnic student Pin Jia, who has been volunteering with Youth Corps Singapore for the past three years; singer-songwriter Tim De Cotta, who has been programming for numerous government and corporate organisations while extensively performing for concerts at *Scape; and Sugiman Rahmat, creative director of multidisciplinary drama training organisation Thespian Lab, who imparts his knowledge to youth-at-risk through arts and drama.
Where: Youth Park, 121 Somerset Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Sunday, 7.30pm
Admission: Free
Sing-Lang 2022
Bringing the curtain down on the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s (SCCC) fifth-anniversary celebrations is mega Mandopop concert Sing-Lang, which returns with a bang on Saturday. It aims to showcase local Chinese art and culture through hits performed by home-grown artistes.
This year’s show incorporates Chinese pop music with taiko drums, anime, gongfu hip-hop and traditional Chinese cultural elements such as calligraphy, opera and pole act.
The line-up includes local acts such as Tanya Chua, Bonnie Loo, Bunz, Desmond Ng and MiCappella as well as Taiwanese singer Bii. Two of SCCC’s arts tenants – Nam Hwa Opera and Drum Feng – are performing too.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $15 from Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and at SingPost outlets. PAssion Card, NTUC, Safra, HomeTeamNS and MeRewards members get $5 off.