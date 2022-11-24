Music Picks: Sing-Lang 2022, The Tunes Of Somerset Belt and SB19 concerts

SB19 WYAT Tour Singapore

Filipino pop group SB19, which debuted in 2018, brings their WYAT (Where You At) tour to The Coliseum in Resorts World Sentosa on Sunday.

The five-member group – made up of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin – are known for songs such as Go Up and Alab (Burning). They staged a sold-out concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines in September, and also performed in the United Arab Emirates and United States.

In a statement, Ken said the group have had vocal lessons and dance training with professional coaches. “It is going to be quite challenging performing under the heat, but we are excited to bring our A-game and entertain our fans all over the world.”

The Coliseum is an open-air venue.

Pablo added: “Whenever we perform on stage, the feeling is different. The people are different. I guess it is more of the feeling rather than what we are going to do.”

Sunday’s show will also feature guest performances by Filipino girl group Kaia, which recently made a splash with the release of their Y2K-inspired single Dalawa.

Where: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Sunday, 5pm

Admission: $78 to $158 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

The Tunes Of Somerset Belt