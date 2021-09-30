Music Picks: Pesta Jazz, Lil Nas X's debut album and more

Pesta Jazz: A Jazzy Celebration of Malay Songs

Ramli Sarip might be known as Singapore's godfather of rock music, but for this show, he will be singing jazz.

The concert will see the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra, led by music director Jeremy Monteiro, and guest singers such as Ramli take on jazz renditions of evergreen Malay tunes. These range from classics such as P. Ramlee's Getaran Jiwa to children's song Enjit Enjit Semut.

Other guests include veteran pop singer Rahimah Rahim, who started out in the 1960s singing with her father, jazz singer Rahim Hamid.

Also joining are two younger singers in the jazz scene, Rudy Djoe and Siti Nur Iman.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road; Jazz Association (Singapore)'s Facebook page and YouTube channel

When: Oct 2, 8pm

Admission: $58 or $38 in venue; free online

Info: More info at the Jazz Association (Singapore)'s website

Peatix Live Festival 2021



The Peatix Live Festival 2021 will feature creatives from Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. PHOTO: PEATIXLIVEFEST.PEATIX.COM



The virtual event featuring creatives from Singapore, Malaysia and Japan will include several online music performances by home-grown acts.

Jazz outfit The Anne Weerapass Quartet will perform on Thursday (Sept 30), with 20 per cent of ticket sales going to Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter.

Rock/soul singer Leandra Lane, who has been compared to Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey, will sing on the same night. She will donate 10 per cent of ticket proceeds to volunteer movement Soroptimist International of Singapore.

On Saturday (Oct 2), singer and rapper Masia One will stage a masterclass for creatives as well perform.

Where: Online

When: Sept 30 to Oct 2, from 11am

Admission: From $10

Info: More info at the event website

Tempoh - OrkeStar Trio & Djangat



Music performance Tempoh, initially meant to be one of the highlights of Pesta Raya, will now be staged as part of the Esplanade's Pentas series. PHOTO: ESPLANADE.COM



A commission by the Esplanade, music performance Tempoh was scheduled to be one of the highlights of Pesta Raya, the art centre's annual Malay arts festival in June. It was cancelled due to tightened Covid-19 measures.

A collaboration between musicians from Singaporean group OrkeStar Trio and Indonesian group Djangat, it will now be staged as part of the Esplanade's Pentas series of performances.

The multimedia concert blends traditional, folk and sacred music and is directed by National Arts Council Young Artist Award recipient Irfan Kasban.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Oct 8 to 10, various times

Admission: $30 from Sistic

Info: More info at the Esplanade website

Hip-hop/Pop/Rock

MONTERO



Lil Nas X's debut album Montero comes three years after his hit rap/country crossover hit Old Town Road. PHOTO: LIL NAS X/INSTAGRAM



Lil Nas X

4 stars

Montero, the debut album by American rapper, singer-songwriter and social media savant Lil Nas X, has been a long time coming. It comes three years after he blew up the charts with rap/country crossover hit Old Town Road.

He has had a few other major hit singles since then, some of which, such as Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and Industry Baby, are included in the album.

Still, it is a joy to discover that those early singles are but a hint of the breadth of his musicality.

As earnest as he is flamboyant, the songs on this 15-track release run the gamut from trap and R&B to power ballads and stadium rock. They are tied together by his knack for fetching hooks and sense of Technicolor fun.

While there are star cameos from the likes of English singer Elton John and American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, the spotlight never wavers from the man himself, and Montero cements Lil Nas X's place in the new pantheon of pop stars.