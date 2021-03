Singapore pop duo The Freshman, consisting of Chen Diya and Carrie Yeo, held two sold-out concerts at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Feb 19 and 20.

The performances, part of the Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts, were star-studded affairs. Songbird Kit Chan and singer-songwriter Jim Lim were the guest artistes, while JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun and Joi Chua were in the audience.