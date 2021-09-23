Music Picks: Online concert by Taiwanese band noovy, new album by NCT 127

noovy Before We Die Online Concert 2021

Taiwanese band noovy, formed in 2014, have released two Mandarin albums - One (2017) and Sun (2018) - and a Japanese one, Lion (2018).

The four members, all in their 20s, are bassist Jacob, drummer Mark, lead singer Shawn and guitarist JK.

On Sept 10, the group held an online concert, opening the show with the Mandarin version of Singin' For You and followed up with Dear Jacob. They also performed the songs Home, as well as the Japanese number Speed Up.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to noovy's YouTube channel.

Love, MICappella Live In Concert



PHOTO: MICAPPELLA/FACEBOOK



Home-grown band MICappella is slated to put on four concerts next week at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

The six-member a cappella group - comprising Juni Goh, Tay Kexin, Goh Mingwei, Peter Huang, Calin Wong and Eugene Yip - have released the albums Here We Go (2013) and MICappella Reloaded (2016), as well as the EP Love, MICappella (2019).

Expect performances of original songs such as I Want Your Love, You Are The One and Through Your Eyes, as well as covers such as Ice Cream Dynamite and Fight Song.

Audiences will also get a sneak peek of the first single from the group's upcoming EP.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Oct 1, 6.30 and 9pm; Oct 2, 5 and 8pm

Admission: $58 to $98 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to Sistic's website)

Dance/R&B

Sticker

NCT 127

3 stars



PHOTO: NCT 127/FACEBOOK



Shortly after marking their fifth anniversary, South Korean boy band NCT 127 dropped their third album, Sticker, which blends myriad influences such as R&B and pop into their dance anthems.

Known for diversity in their music, the group, not surprisingly, adopt an eclectic sound here, although it yields mixed results.

For example, the R&B-sounding Focus effuses a hypnotic energy, while the hip-hop number Bring The Noize impresses with its in-your-face attitude.

But mixing things up does not really work on the title track, which changes registers so often, it is hard to keep up. The song also has a persistent flute melody which sticks out for the wrong reasons.

The group's nine active members clearly each has his own style, but holding back at times can perhaps result in more coherent offerings.