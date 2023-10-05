Music Picks: Music festivals Baybeats and District M, concert by Show Lo

Show Lo World Tour Evolution 2023 – Singapore

Taiwanese singer Show Lo will return for his first Singapore concert in six years.

It is part of his Show Lo Evolution World Tour 2023, which features a futuristic science-fiction theme and kicked off at the Taipei Arena in July. The tour also included gigs in London, Paris, Melbourne and Sydney.

The performances mark a comeback for the singer, who had to lie low after being mired in a cheating scandal in 2020.

Best known for Mandopop hits such as Love Expert (2004) and Dance Gate (2006), his more recent releases include Trap Game (2021) and Don’t Be Late, which dropped in July.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $288 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Baybeats 2023