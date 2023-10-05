Music Picks: Music festivals Baybeats and District M, concert by Show Lo

Show Lo World Tour Evolution 2023 – Singapore
Taiwanese singer Show Lo will return for his first Singapore concert in six years.
It is part of his Show Lo Evolution World Tour 2023, which features a futuristic science-fiction theme and kicked off at the Taipei Arena in July. The tour also included gigs in London, Paris, Melbourne and Sydney.
The performances mark a comeback for the singer, who had to lie low after being mired in a cheating scandal in 2020.
Best known for Mandopop hits such as Love Expert (2004) and Dance Gate (2006), his more recent releases include Trap Game (2021) and Don’t Be Late, which dropped in July.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Saturday, 8pm
Admission: $108 to $288 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)
Baybeats 2023
Annual alternative music festival Baybeats returns with a weekend of home-grown and regional acts playing myriad far-out genres.
All the gigs are free, but performances at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade, renamed Powerhouse² during the festival, as well as the Esplanade Annexe Studio, require pre-show registration.
Tickets for highly anticipated acts – including a joint performance by home-grown grindcore band Wormrot and singer-songwriter Weish, as well as the set by Japanese post-hardcore/shoegaze trio Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs – have already been snapped up.
The DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade, renamed Arena during Baybeats, will feature performances by acts such as Singaporean ska stalwarts Cesspit and Indonesian surf rock band The Panturas, as well as rising home-grown talent like The Workshop, who are part of the Baybeats Budding Bands programme.
Where: Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday, from 6.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, from 5.30pm
Admission: Free (some performances require pre-show registration)
Info: esplanade.com/baybeats
District M
There is a new music festival in town, District M, featuring 30 free performances at four locations over two days at the Marina Bay Area.
The Deck at Marina Square will have acoustic performances by the likes of Filipino-Australian singer Grentperez, best known for the 2021 tune Cherry Wine, and Singaporean singers and songwriters Charlie Lim, lewloh and shazza.
At Wagon Park, Millenia Walk, electronic music acts ranging from Japanese DJ Shota to Singaporean turntablist KoFlow will hold court.
Fountain Stage at South Beach will see performances by Singaporean singer Corrinne May, who last made a public appearance in 2015, and Singaporean jazz outfit Litmus Jazz Ensemble.
At Music Piazza, Suntec City, indie, pop and hip-hop acts – including singer-songwriters Sezairi and Shye and rapper J.M3 – will take the stage.
Where: Marina Square (6 Raffles Boulevard), Millenia Walk (9 Raffles Boulevard), South Beach (26 and 36 Beach Road) and Suntec City (3 Temasek Boulevard)
MRT: Esplanade and Promenade
When: Friday and Saturday, from 3pm
Admission: Free
Info: marinacentral.com.sg