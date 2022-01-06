Music Picks: Music festival urban sonic, All Things New concert series, guitar talk show

Urban Sonic

The free music festival will feature 16 home-grown musicians such as Benjamin Kheng and Linying performing over two weekends at *Scape The Ground Theatre.

Kheng, who made his name as a member of pop quartet The Sam Willows, was one of the five most listened-to local acts on music streaming Spotify in 2021. Indie singer Linying was among the artistes who wrote and sang 2021's National Day Parade theme, The Road Ahead.

Also performing are acts such as R&B trio BRB., ska-punk band The Full Pledge Munkees as well as singer-songwriters Izat Ibrahim, Daniel Sid and Dominic Chin.

Where: *Scape The Ground Theatre, Level 2, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: Jan 7 to 9 and Jan 14 to 16, 7pm

Admission: Free with registration at bit.ly/urbansonic

