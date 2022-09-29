Music Picks: Music festival Mandala Weekender, (G)I-dle and Pink Sweat$ gigs, Billie Eilish live stream

Mandala Weekender
The return of the Singapore Grand Prix comes with a slew of gigs and parties that have become de rigueur for F1 weekend.
One of the more prominent ones happening outside the Marina Bay circuit park is Mandala Weekender, a new festival taking place at Marina Bay Sands.
The first night on Friday features acts such as American hip-hop brother duo Rae Sremmurd, best known for chart-topper Black Beatles (2016), and American singer Kelis, whose 2003 album Tasty churned out hits such as Milkshake and Trick Me.
American house music veteran Armand van Helden and The Ritual, a house music duo comprising Grammy winner Louie Vega and partner Anane, will hold court on Saturday.
On the third and final night, there will be deejay sets by two English acts – Brit Award-winning drum-and bass-outfit Rudimental and electronic duo Basement Jaxx, whose hits include Red Alert (1999) and Where’s Your Head At (2001).
Partygoers can also watch the F1 race, which will be screened live on giant LED screens on Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall C, Level 1 Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Friday, 10.30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7pm
Admission: From $148 via Sistic (go to https://str.sg/wzyp or call 6348-5555) and https://str.sg/wrb7
2022 (G)I-dle World Tour Just Me ( )I-dle in Singapore
K-pop outfit (G)I-dle have come a long way since they took part in girl group reality competition Queendom in 2019.
Their show in Singapore at The Star Theatre is part of their first global tour, which was supposed to kick off in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
The tour includes stops in other Asian cities such as Tokyo, Jakarta and Bangkok. They will also perform in North America and Latin America, in cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Mexico City.
Known for popular songs like Dumdi Dumdi, Hwaa and Lion, the group released their first album I Never Die in March. It spawned their recent hit Tomboy.
Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
When: Saturday, 6pm
Admission: $128 to $248 via Ticketmaster (go to https://str.sg/wzrj or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets
Pink Sweat$ Presents Pink Moon
At My Worst, a song by American R&B and soul singer Pink Sweat$, was a big hit in Singapore and consistently in the Top 10 charts here from December 2020 to early May 2021.
An alternate version of the track featuring American R&B singer Kehlani became one of the top songs among Singapore listeners on music recognition app Shazam in 2021.
Tonight, fans will hear the romantic crooner perform At My Worst live at his first concert in Singapore at Capitol Theatre.
It is not the only hit from his debut album, Pink Planet (2021). Other popular songs include Honesty and 17.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Thursday, 8pm
Admission: $98, $118 and $128 via Ticketmaster (go to https://str.sg/wzrj or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets
Apple Music Live: Billie Eilish Live
If you missed American pop singer Billie Eilish’s concert at the National Stadium in August, you now have a chance to catch a live stream of her performance at the O2 Arena in London.
Part of music series Apple Music Live, the show is also a celebration of the end of the singer’s global Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.
“I am so excited to bring the Happier Than Ever world tour to Apple Music Live,” she said in a social media post. “This is my favourite tour I’ve ever done.”
Those who were among the 30,000-strong crowd at the National Stadium show can relive their favourite moments in a setlist that includes the singer’s best-known tunes, such as Bad Guy (2019), Bury A Friend (2019) and Ocean Eyes (2016).
If you miss the live stream, you can catch the concert on demand on Apple Music.
Where: music.apple.com
When: Saturday, 10am