Music Picks: Music festival Mandala Weekender, (G)I-dle and Pink Sweat$ gigs, Billie Eilish live stream

Mandala Weekender

The return of the Singapore Grand Prix comes with a slew of gigs and parties that have become de rigueur for F1 weekend.

One of the more prominent ones happening outside the Marina Bay circuit park is Mandala Weekender, a new festival taking place at Marina Bay Sands.

The first night on Friday features acts such as American hip-hop brother duo Rae Sremmurd, best known for chart-topper Black Beatles (2016), and American singer Kelis, whose 2003 album Tasty churned out hits such as Milkshake and Trick Me.

American house music veteran Armand van Helden and The Ritual, a house music duo comprising Grammy winner Louie Vega and partner Anane, will hold court on Saturday.

On the third and final night, there will be deejay sets by two English acts – Brit Award-winning drum-and bass-outfit Rudimental and electronic duo Basement Jaxx, whose hits include Red Alert (1999) and Where’s Your Head At (2001).

Partygoers can also watch the F1 race, which will be screened live on giant LED screens on Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall C, Level 1 Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Friday, 10.30pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7pm

Admission: From $148 via Sistic (go to https://str.sg/wzyp or call 6348-5555) and https://str.sg/wrb7

