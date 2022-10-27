Music Picks: Music festival Baybeats, Jazz Au Jardin and Calum Scott concert

Baybeats
The Esplanade’s long-running alternative music festival Baybeats returns in all its live glory, a welcome departure from the live streams and limited audiences that marked the last two pandemic-era instalments.
This 21st edition features a new venue too. The recently opened Singtel Waterfront Theatre will be the site of the updated version of its old Powerhouse stage, now renamed Powerhouse2.
The eclectic line-up over three days includes both seasoned and budding home-grown and regional names, from Singaporean rapper-producer Alyph and Indonesian indie/progressive rock band .Feast to Taiwanese electronic music duo G5SH and Japanese garage-punk quartet Otoboke Beaver.
Other acts performing at the festival’s five stages include local metal stalwarts Rudra and Indian alternative band The F16s.
As with previous editions, Baybeats is also a great place to check out fresh talent. The festival’s Open Stage will feature new and rising names such as local singer Shazza.
If you miss these shows, some of the sets will be available online.
Where: Various venues within Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: Friday to Sunday, various times
Admission: Free, but some shows require online registration
Info: https://str.sg/wVv8
Jazz Au Jardin
This year’s Voilah! France Singapore Festival kicks off with the Jazz Au Jardin concert.
It features performances from the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso), headed by home-grown jazz legend Jeremy Monteiro, with Louis Soliano on vocals, as well as a set by the Samy Thiebault Quartet.
Jasso will play both jazz standards and original tunes such as Mount Olive, which charted in the US JazzWeek Top 50. Its repertoire will also include I Wish You Love, the English version of French music icon Charles Trenet’s Que Reste-t-il De Nos Amours.
Meanwhile, the Samy Thiebault Quartet will play music from their latest album Awe!, which sports Caribbean and Indian influences.
Where: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage (nearest entry via Nassim Entrance), Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road
MRT: Botanic Gardens
When: Saturday, 5pm
Admission: Free
Calum Scott ‘Bridges’ Asia Tour Singapore
British singer Calum Scott is marking the June release of Bridges, his second album, with an Asian tour that includes a return to Singapore.
Scott, who performed at the Capitol Theatre in 2018, will also hold gigs in other Asian cities such as Tokyo, Manila and Bangkok.
The former Britain’s Got Talent finalist has said that the new album, featuring tracks such as Biblical, Rise, If You Ever Change Your Mind and Heaven, contains his “most personal work yet”.
It is the follow-up to 2018’s Only Human, which went to No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in more than 20 countries and spawned hit song You Are The Reason. The album also included his stripped-down rendition of Swedish pop star Robyn’s Dancing On My Own, which he sang on Britain’s Got Talent and helped to launch his music career.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Friday, 8pm
Admission: $98 via sg.bookmyshow.com