Music Picks: Music festival Baybeats, Jazz Au Jardin and Calum Scott concert

Baybeats

The Esplanade’s long-running alternative music festival Baybeats returns in all its live glory, a welcome departure from the live streams and limited audiences that marked the last two pandemic-era instalments.

This 21st edition features a new venue too. The recently opened Singtel Waterfront Theatre will be the site of the updated version of its old Powerhouse stage, now renamed Powerhouse2.

The eclectic line-up over three days includes both seasoned and budding home-grown and regional names, from Singaporean rapper-producer Alyph and Indonesian indie/progressive rock band .Feast to Taiwanese electronic music duo G5SH and Japanese garage-punk quartet Otoboke Beaver.

Other acts performing at the festival’s five stages include local metal stalwarts Rudra and Indian alternative band The F16s.

As with previous editions, Baybeats is also a great place to check out fresh talent. The festival’s Open Stage will feature new and rising names such as local singer Shazza.

If you miss these shows, some of the sets will be available online.

Where: Various venues within Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: Friday to Sunday, various times

Admission: Free, but some shows require online registration

Info: https://str.sg/wVv8

Jazz Au Jardin