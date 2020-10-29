Music Picks: Memorial concert for Alien Huang, mini-album by Up10tion and more

Maria Cordero And Li Lai Ha Laugh And Sing Online Concert

Hong Kong entertainers Maria Cordero and Li Lai Ha held an online concert on Oct 11, which was broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.

Cordero, affectionately nicknamed "Fat Mama" by her fans, has acted in movies such as Gangs '92 (1992) and '97 Aces Go Places (1997), while Li has appeared in musicals and TVB dramas Come On, Cousin (2014) and The Man Who Kills Troubles (2019).

During the show, which lasted more than two hours, the pair sang Mandarin classics such as The Moon Represents My Heart and The Evening Primrose, as well as Cantonese favourites such as Friend Of Mine.

To watch the show, go to bit.ly/3muabeV.

Alien Huang The Most Romantic Concert On Earth

After Taiwanese singer Alien Huang, 36, died of cardiovascular complications on Sept 16, a memorial concert featuring mostly Taiwanese celebrities was held on Oct 6 at concert venue Legacy Taipei.

Hosted by actor-host Jacky Wu and television presenter Kid Lin, the event featured singer-actress Emma Wu rocking along to Huang's dance hits such as Napoleon and Make Sense, as well as singers Alan Kuo and Bobby Dou belting out Carry On, a song they collaborated with Huang on earlier this year.

Others who performed include singers Jam Hsiao and Rainie Yang. The latter dated Huang in high school.

To watch the show, go to bit.ly/3263hoz.

WeiBird Wei Listen To Me Online Concert

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wei Li-an, who also goes by WeiBird, will perform an online concert on Friday (Oct 30).

The 33-year-old's most recent album, Sounds Of My Life, was released in April, with numbers such as See You On Monday and Cat Republic.

The show can be viewed on the KKBox app. Non-members can sign up for a KKBox account and stream the concert during the 14-day free trial period.



Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wei Li-an. PHOTO: KKBOX SINGAPORE



When: Oct 30, 8pm

Admission: Free, only available to premium and trial members

Info: bit.ly/2HFZjvH

Dance / Pop

Light Up

Up10tion

3 stars

Amid a global pandemic, South Korean boy band Up10tion is offering some cheer with their ninth mini-album Light Up.

The group was formed in 2015 with 10 members, but this work is promoted with only seven of them. Two members - Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk - are focusing on other projects, while leader Kim Jin Wook is taking a break due to health concerns.



Up10tion is offering some cheer with their ninth mini-album Light Up. PHOTO: UP10TION/FACEBOOK



While the album generally sticks to tried-and-tested K-pop formulas, there are some well-constructed numbers such as the mid-tempo, well-harmonised Dawn and the exhilarating Stop The Clock.

The head bop-inducing opening track Light is filled with catchy hooks, with lyrics such as "Take out your trapped heart / So that I can be the light that will surround you".

There is nothing ground-breaking here. But in uncertain times, playing it safe also imparts a sense of familiarity and comfort.