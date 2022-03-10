Music Picks: Mandopop online concerts, Cherry Bullet's EP

Hope And Dreams Livestream Concert Series
Music Dreamer Live! Cafe, an institution and pillar of the local Mandopop scene, has put together Hope And Dreams Livestream Concert Series on Peatix Live.
At 3pm on March 12, artiste Deming will sing songs by Malaysian singer-songwriter Eric Moo. Also a 96.3 Hao FM DJ, Deming joined Music Dreamer in 2012 out of curiosity and a passion for singing. He gradually participated more actively in Music Dreamer's outdoor events, such as xinyao performances in schools and community clubs.
At 2pm on March 13, artiste Ruoyuan will perform songs for the lovelorn; and at 4pm that same day, artiste Selene will sing songs from Singapore television dramas.
When: March 12, 3pm; March 13, 2 and 4pm
Admission: $18 via Peatix
Illuminate - Beauty In Imperfection
On March 19, student volunteers from Singapore Polytechnic and up-and-coming artistes aim to build awareness on the topic of mental health.
Music festival Illuminate - Beauty In Imperfection is organised by Project Green Ribbon, a non-profit mental health organisation advocating for mental health well-being.
The event will feature performances by Singaporean singer-songwriter Ben Hum, who recently released singles Hermit Crab and Milky Way, as well as former Singapore Polytechnic student and Recording Arts Canada graduate Josey.
The event will be broadcast live on Project Green Ribbon's Facebook and YouTube pages.
When: March 19, 6pm.
Admission: Free
Pop
Cherry Wish
Cherry Bullet
4 stars
South Korean girl group Cherry Bullet has gone retro in its second EP Cherry Wish, drawing on music styles of the past to create a lovably nostalgic work.
Despite its futuristic-sounding title, opener Love In Space evokes 1980s synth-pop, complete with robotic-sounding riffs.
Hiccups is reminiscent of 1950s doo-wop and expresses the embarrassment of hiccuping in front of a loved one. While My Boo has the same bubblegum-pop vibe of the seminal 1960s hit I Want You Back by American band The Jackson 5.