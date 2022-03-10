Music Picks: Mandopop online concerts, Cherry Bullet's EP

Hope And Dreams Livestream Concert Series

Music Dreamer Live! Cafe, an institution and pillar of the local Mandopop scene, has put together Hope And Dreams Livestream Concert Series on Peatix Live.

At 3pm on March 12, artiste Deming will sing songs by Malaysian singer-songwriter Eric Moo. Also a 96.3 Hao FM DJ, Deming joined Music Dreamer in 2012 out of curiosity and a passion for singing. He gradually participated more actively in Music Dreamer's outdoor events, such as xinyao performances in schools and community clubs.

At 2pm on March 13, artiste Ruoyuan will perform songs for the lovelorn; and at 4pm that same day, artiste Selene will sing songs from Singapore television dramas.

When: March 12, 3pm; March 13, 2 and 4pm

Admission: $18 via Peatix

