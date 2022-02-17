Music Picks: Lion City Rock podcast, jazz tribute show, Mitski's new album

Lion City Rock, a podcast series that features in-depth interviews with home-grown musicians, recently concluded its debut season with a two-part chat with singer-songwriter Art Fazil.

Produced by former journalist Chris Toh, who hosts the show with music educator and singer-songwriter Kevin Mathews, the podcast's preceding episodes include conversations with the who's who of the Singapore alternative scene of the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s - from Patrick Chng from indie pioneers The Oddfellows and punk trailblazer Francis Frightful to Saiful Idris from The Great Spy Experiment and Electrico's David Tan, Desmond Goh and William Lim Jr.