Music picks: Justin Bieber's new album, Weezer's online gig

London Unlocked



PHOTO: FABRIC LONDON/FACEBOOK



Dubstep at the hallowed 150-year-old Royal Albert Hall? Deconstructed dance music at Smithfield Market?

In the last two weeks, famed London nightclub Fabric has brought together some of Britain's leading electronic artists to perform at some of London's most adored arts venues, galleries and historical landmarks, as part of a series of seven streamed shows.

The next show on April 4 will feature deejays Archie Hamilton as well as Fauzia & Kode 9 performing at the Round Chapel.

New shows will be streamed every Sunday until April 25, from future venues such as the Tower Bridge and Victoria and Albert Museum. Deejays on the line-up include Sherelle, Tim Reaper and Dillinja.

When: The next stream is on April 4, at 9pm. Subsequent streams are on Sundays at various times (British Standard Time).

Where: Catch future and previous streams on Fabric's YouTube channel and Mixcloud page

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Weezer performs OK Human



PHOTO: WEEZER/FACEBOOK



American pop rockers Weezer will perform live all the songs from their latest album OK Human, which was released in January.

The quartet, fronted by Rivers Cuomo, will be joined by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. The band have hinted that they will also play some of their old favourites.

The show will be live-streamed from the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

When: April 17, 5pm

Admission: US$20 (S$27) via website

Pop/R&B

Justice

Justin Bieber

3.5 stars



PHOTO: JUSTIN BIEBER/FACEBOOK



If you can look past the tacked-on audio samples of American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr's speeches in this work, which is about anything but justice, you will find a compelling sixth album by Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

Almost three years into his marriage to American model Hailey Baldwin, the themes of the 27-year-old's music continue to revolve around faith and fidelity. Along with a more confessional tone, the sound is also slightly more experimental.

But for every unexpected synthesiser-centric, 1980s-tinged numbers such as Die For You and Hold On, or pop rock number like Ghost, there is a rousing gospel chorus-filled track like Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper).

This is a Bieber record, so naturally there are the instant hits. The laidback, slinky Peaches - featuring the best vocal performances on the album by R&B singers Daniel Caesar and Giveon - debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Bieber still has not quite settled on a definitive sound, but the strength of the songs is perhaps best demonstrated in his recent performance on NPR's Tiny Desk video series, which features short, intimate live performances by both established and and up-and-coming artists.

Backed by a five-piece band, the slickly produced tunes translate amazingly well live.

One thing is for sure: Bieber can deliver well-crafted pop.