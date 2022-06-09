Music Picks: Jujutsu Kaisen and Earth Hour online concerts, Jason Zhang's new album

Ani-Music-One Jujutsu Kaisen Digital Live!

Fans of the Japanese manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, about a boy who fights curses, will love this online concert, featuring songs from the television series Jujutsu Kaisen (2020 to 2021) and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021).

It was aired on the YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia, a diversified Japanese animation content platform, on May 13.

During the show, Hong Kong-based artistes Asana, Carrie, Fiski, Peggy Sensei, Shirby, Soko and Yukari performed numbers such as Kaikai Kitan, Vivid Vice and Give It Back.

Info: To watch the show on YouTube, go here.

Earth Hour Live & Unplugged concert