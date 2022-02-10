Music picks: Hunan TV Spring Festival Gala 2022, Yoga Lin's online concert

Hunan TV Spring Festival Gala 2022

A bevy of Chinese celebrities rang in the Year of the Tiger with a concert on Jan 26 organised by Hunan TV.

Singer Jason Zhang serenaded the crowd with his ballad We Are The Same, while singer-actor Cai Xukun, also known as Kun, performed the enchanting song Lost, which was released last year. Singer Zhou Shen belted out the rousing number Life Should Always Face the Light.

Other stars who took the stage included singer Meng Jia and actress-model Bai Lu.Watch the show below: