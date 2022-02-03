Music Picks: Huayi festival concerts, Ramli Sarip gig, Yard Act

Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts gigs

One of the hallmarks of The Esplanade's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts has always been its music programming.

This year's edition includes XingPop 2.0, a concert at Esplanade Concert Hall on Feb 12 featuring home-grown acts such as Nathan Hartono, Olivia Ong and The Freshman. Tickets to this show, which is also part of the PopLore music series, are sold out.

But you can still catch other gigs, many of which are free. These include a live-stream online show, in::music, featuring fresh talent such as Taiwanese band Bestards and Chinese indie pop singer Cacien.

Jazz outfit Rit Xu Trio, comprising flautist Rit Xu, percussionist Mohamed Noor and bassist Nicholas Lee, will play three sets at the Esplanade Concourse on Feb 11.

There is also the We Are Singer-songwriters! series, which features live and online performances by acts such as R&B /hip-hop artiste Zadon and singers Chen Yi and Relyne Ban.

Where: Various venues within Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive; and online

MRT: Esplanade

When: Feb 11 to March 6

Admission: From $18 for ticketed events; free for some programmes

Info: Esplanade's website